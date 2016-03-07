Leading Candidates Share A Flaw

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are the front-runners for the presidential nomination of different parties, but they both have been guilty of the same disturbing practice: Both have been dismissive toward protesters.



Secretary Clinton dismissed a #BlackLivesMatter protester at a private event while others sat and jeered. Meanwhile, Mr. Trump has called protesters stupid, dumb, and losers, and he even allowed others to assault protestors.

In short, both stood against hearing those urging change on substantial issues. Both chose to silence protest.

Protest is a cornerstone of democracy. As noted historian Howard Zinn said, “Protest beyond the law is not a departure from democracy; it is absolutely essential to it.” After all, the Boston Tea party wasn’t a party; it was a protest against unfair taxation.

Our nation’s history is teeming with protests that brought about change. Suffrage, child labor laws, abolition, voting and civil rights all changed as a direct result of protests.

It is a stark contradiction when the leader of a democracy does not, at the least, protect protestors and ensure that those asking legitimate, albeit uncomfortable, questions are safe in their dissent.

Martin Luther King told us, “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”

It is incumbent on our president, regardless of party, to remind citizens of the importance of protest. That is fair. That is just. That is democracy. That is the United States.

I am Joseph Flynn, and that is my perspective.