More Than Just One Month's History

Carter G. Woodson was an author and historian who earned a Ph.D. from Harvard University. In February of 1926, he announced “Negro History Week” -- which would eventually give way to Black History Month.

For the last 90 years, February has served as a time to celebrate the accomplishments and achievements of African-Americans in this country.

I’m always intrigued by the conversations that occur every year around this time. I was reading a Facebook post of a friend whose friend felt Black History month was racist. I wonder if he feels October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month is sexist.

Black History Month was created because the leadership, contributions and inventions of African-Americans were brushed over and unrecognized. Most adult Americans know the achievements of Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Edison but aren’t as familiar with the work of George Washington Carver or Benjamin Banneker.

While some say this celebration in the second month of the year is a form of separation, I would contend it’s an act of inclusion. It’s about Black History being a beautiful fabric in the quilt of American History.

For too long, Black History was limited to the tyranny and oppression of slavery or the activism of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Men and women of color have added so much to the historic value of America -- people like Madam C.J. Walker, Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, Fanny Lou Hamer, Bessie Coleman, the 54th Regiment of the Union Army, and the Red Tail pilots of World War II.

Black History is American history, and we need to recognize it as such every day of the year.

I’m Joe Mitchell, and this is my perspective.

