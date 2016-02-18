There Are Reasons To Watch Our Words

Just imagine: A candidate for president repeats a slur shouted out by a woman referring to an opponent. When the candidate had the audacity to repeat the entire word, a cheer went up from the crowd. America loves its bad boys.



That kind of behavior is a magnet. It attracts people who have spent years hiding behind resentful political correctness while restraining themselves from shouting out ugly, spiteful hateful words.

In the last Harry Potter movie, Dumbledore says, “Words are still our most inexhaustible form of magic ... for good or ill.”

When the words come from a presidential candidate, people may think it’s OK to slander and lie in the public face. Do you believe that behavior is the best choice for a person seeking the highest office in this country?

I call it brashness, not bravery.

During World War II everyone in Denmark wore the yellow star -- even the King -- standing with citizens who were Jewish. The public attitude silenced the Nazi rhetoric of hate. These values began with the King of Denmark. At the end of the day, the Danes protected Jewish people to the end of the war.

Yes, words can be wonderful or words can be weapons.

My Mother still says this: “A man full of words and not of deeds is like a garden full of weeds.” Time to get out the hoe.

I’m Lou Ness, and that’s my perspective