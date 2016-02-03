The Real Solution To Gun Violence

Already in Chicago, the third-largest city in America, more than 225 people have been shot -- 50 fatally -- in January. One hundred of them were shot in the first ten days of the month. The majority of the shootings happened on the West and South sides of the city.

I don’t relieve anyone of their personal responsibility to respect and honor life -- nor do I dismiss a person’s consequence for taking someone else’s life. But, until the root of the problem is addressed, little will change.

In the areas where the plethora of these acts of violence take place there is a systematic form of oppression at work. The lack of decent affordable housing, educational resources, food deserts, and few “real” jobs all contribute to the nature of violence in these communities.

Chicago has five of the top 10 high schools in the state -- none of which are on the West or South side of the city. It’s not by conscience there is a minimal amount of shooting in neighborhoods like Ravenswood, Jefferson Park, Rogers Park, River North, and Norwood Park.

Whatever your position is on gun control -- more or less -- it’s not the answer to this epidemic.

More militarized police officers in these neighborhoods is not the solution. The long-term answer is more resources in these desolated communities -- the types of resources that will empower, bring hope, create opportunities, and sustainability.

Don’t get me wrong: Guns definitely play a part in the destruction of lives. Guns are the problem on the surface; resources are the problem at the root.

I’m Joe Mitchell, and that’s my perspective.