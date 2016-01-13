Seeing The Right Aspect Of People

Society has developed an unwritten code to determine a person’s value based on their socio-economic status.

In some respects, classism has become the new racism, where information like your address or which box you check -- own or rent -- predestines some for a certain level of engagement.

Assumptions are made about school-age children if they live in well-known subsidized housing projects. Or better yet, if you attended certain high schools in Chicago, some assume you were accepted into NIU via non-traditional admission programs.

To the extent “Affluenza” was an acceptable defense for a teenager in Texas who killed four people and injured several others in a drunk-driving accident he caused. He was sentenced to ten years’ probation.

After watching both political parties’ debates the last couple of months, it’s clear to see which party values families on the lower end of the socio-economic spectrum and which one could care less.

Forgotten are the facts that we all put on our underwear, pants, shirts, shoes, and coats the same way. It’s time we all open our eyes and see people for who they are: human being. A person’s finances or the lack thereof shouldn’t affect our interaction with them or how much we value them.

Sawubona is an African Zulu greeting that means "I see you." Not your clothes, address, or finances … but I see you for who you are: a human being.

I’m Joe Mitchell, and that’s my perspective.