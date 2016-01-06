The Rock River Deserves Recognition

One of the biggest tourist attractions in Northwest Illinois is the Rock River National Waterway.

The Rock River Valley has gotten a lot more promotion as a group of mainly volunteers has been working to connect bike trails, scenic drives, and canoeing trips.

The main goal of the Rock River group is to support trails and scenic roads along its 320 miles. Also, efforts are moving forward to establish access for all the natural resources, recreational opportunities, scenic beauty, and historic and cultural assets.

The river's reputation was helped significantly a few years ago when the federal government designated it as a National Waterway. Each year there is a plan to add more miles to a bike route, more connected miles for scenic driving, and more canoe portages around the many hydro dams.

Other goals are to promote more eco-tourism, work for improved water quality, and promote economic development in towns like Byron, Oregon, and Dixon. Also, the six state parks and numerous private campgrounds along the river bring in visitors.

The Rock River National Scenic and Recreational Waterway is finally getting the attention it deserves in Northwest Illinois.

I’m Phillip LeFevre, and that’s my perspective.