Americans love freedom of choice. We’re a consumer culture, and the first 10 amendments to our Constitution are all about stuff we are free to do that government can’t prevent.

But freedom of choice and actual freedom aren’t always the same thing. Think of all the time you save when you don’t have freedom of choice.

Consider reaction times. If you see a flying object out of the corner of your eye, suppose you had freedom of choice about what to do: whether to duck, scratch your nose, or quote the first Ten Amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

Fortunately, you don’t have to choose to duck, and that’s not only good for you but for your noggin as well.

And then -- and this is controversial -- there’s the business of food habits. Eating more greens is good for you, but of course you may not think that’s a good enough argument.

You don’t want to go through a food line and not have a choice of burgers, fries, and shakes. You especially don’t want government to dictate these matters.

But suppose you live longer on greens. Think of all the nice things you could choose to do with a longer and healthier life span — such as contemplate the first ten amendments to the Constitution. Live longer, and then you are free to decide what to do with all that extra time.

Free choice and freedom: they’re not always the same.

