Don't Turn Wrong Steps Into Stops

Do you ever get so caught up in a temporary setback that you lose your perspective on the situation?

Poets and philosophers encourage us to “live in the moment,” but if we hit a snag, some lose sight of the fact that “the moment” is only that: a brief step in the journey of your life.

Allowing yourself to get hung up on the minutiae or the “he said/she said” progress-impeding mental chatter, you miss the potential for allowing the obstacle to become part of your past, instead dragging it along into your present or -- even worse -- into your future.

It’s only human to collect a few regrets along the way. No one can foresee with certainty where each next step will take them. Even using lessons learned along the path to inform future directions doesn’t guarantee that where you land will be where you want to remain. Dreams change, hopes mature, and opportunities multiply as your competencies expand.

When you step into something you would rather not have, don’t get mired in the muck. Humans grow from adversity, so let your false steps be just that – steps, not stops.

Your “step” may be another’s stop, and that’s okay. Just don't let yourself stop too long in places that don’t make sense for who you’re becoming, not just who you are today. Savor each step along the journey, knowing that only you can decide when you've reached your final destination.

I’m Suzanne Degges-White, and that’s my perspective.