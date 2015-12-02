Regional Clinic Is A True Blessing

Northwest Illinois is fortunate to have a one-stop children's clinic focusing on developmental, social, behavioral, emotional, and medical issues under one roof. The clinic is celebrating its sixth month.

Florisa Clinic, located in downtown Dixon between KSB Hospital and Townsquare Medical Arts clinic, is a collaborative of Kreider Services, KSB Hospital, and Sinnissippi Mental Health, with support from the Lee County Health Department and Ogle County Special Ed.

There are only four other regional clinics that cover so many children's issues all in one place: Chicago, Peoria, Iowa City, and Madison. Florisa Clinic is a collaborative community where children and families work on treatment together so that young lives can be nurtured into healthy development.

The clinic currently is serving patients from 14 counties from Jo Daviess to Sangamon, and from Cook County to Rock Island. The clinic is accessible to children who meet certain assessment criteria. One part of the clinic focuses on birth to three years and the other, three years and older.

The Dixon location has made it easier for parents as they no longer need to drive into Chicago or the longer distances of Madison and Iowa City. Florisa Clinic is a child-centered community that rural northwest Illinois is very fortunate to have.

I'm Phillip LeFevre, and that's my perspective.