Get Your Learning Where You Can

In Honor of National Mentor Month, I offer tribute to a young man who mentored me without ever knowing who I was or the profound effect he had on my life.

For years I've been a laughingstock for my inability to figure out Chipotle. I froze approaching the counter, my heart pounding at the thought of having to negotiate the myriad decisions -- what kind of tortilla, black or brown beans, red or green salsa -- all those young people eyeballing me, hurrying me along.

Then one day I noticed a young man walking across campus. As he walked, he took bites off a burrito in what I can only describe as a serenely equanimous manner. I vowed I would to try to be more like this man.

I went to Chipotle and ordered a burrito and then clomped around campus eating it. Unwrapping the foil and taking bites as I walked did improve the burrito experience, the same way certain beers are best consumed from tallboys with a hint of brown bag touching your lip. I was close, but I didn’t have it quite down.

One day I saw the young man entering Chipotle. I scrambled in after him, securing a spot in line just behind. I ordered exactly as he did: when he said carnitas, I said carnitas, and when he said guac, I said guac. The experience was complete: The walking and the flavors were a perfect match.

Although I never thanked this young man, walking behind him that afternoon was revelatory.

I’m Dan Libman, and that’s my perspective.