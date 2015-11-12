Is Your Avatar Really You?

When you play Monopoly, which playing piece do you grab first? The race car? The dog? The cannon? Most of us can recall our favorite, even if it’s been years since we played. These playing pieces might be considered prototypes of the modern day avatars we create online.

Research suggests that our satisfaction with life influences the avatar we create, as does the setting in which the avatar will be performing.

If you are happy with your life, your avatar is probably a lot like you. If you are less than satisfied with your life, well, not so much. Traits such as greater strength, power, or attractiveness may be enjoyed virtually if they can’t be manifested in real time.

Researchers have also found that we enjoy virtual interaction more when our avatar is more like us -- it may be that we feel more comfortable “being ourselves” than trying to be someone else. However, when special skills are necessary in an online environment or game, such as speed, aggression, power, or greed, we are willing to create and activate an identity that possesses those qualities.

Placing the winning bid on eBay may also bring out your “eBeast” within. Luckily, we can exhibit the qualities necessary to win the war then return to our “normal selves” after the heat of battle or competition fades. To riff on Freud, “sometimes an avatar is just an avatar.” It doesn’t necessarily reflect our core identity.

I’m Suzanne Degges-White, and that’s my perspective