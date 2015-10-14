Women Need Roles In Churches, Too

Last month Pope Francis -- the 266th Pope of the Catholic Church -- made his first visit to the United States.

During his address to a joint meeting of Congress, the Pope expressed concerns over capitalism and materialism. He also commented on the need to take care of the poor and the necessity to be kind to immigrants.

While here he also turned down an invitation to have lunch with some powerful politicians; instead, he broke bread with a group of homeless Americans.

I’m not Catholic, but I’ve admired Pope Francis since his days as Cardinal of San Roberto Bellarmino. He lived in a small apartment, rather than in the elegant bishop's residence, and cooked his own meals. He used public transportation. He has demonstrated a level of humility and commitment to social justice I find refreshing as a religious leader myself.

There is one doctrine I hope Pope Francis addresses during his time as the Bishop of Rome: affirming women in ministry. While I agree and support the Pope’s work and vision for the liberation of the poor, oppressed, depressed, and discriminated, I can’t stop thinking about the sexism inside the church that needs liberation.

In Catholicism, women can’t serve as priests simply because of their anatomy. It has nothing to do with their intelligence, commitment to the church, leadership characteristics, or ability to complete seminary.

Women serve as CEOs of Fortune 500 companies yet have limited mobility in the Catholic Church. The Pope’s fight for liberation outside the church has to include liberation inside the church as well.

I’m Joe Mitchell, and that’s my perspective.