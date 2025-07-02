Poetically Yours - Just imagine

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s poet is high school student Lucy Wheaton.

Lucy loves playing the cello, conlanging, which is constructing language, and generally being creative. Here’s her poem “My Monster.”

My Monster

There’s a monster under my bed

He’s fluffy and purple and red

But when I say hi

He gets really shy

And I named my monster Fred.

I sing in my bed every night

And hope that someday I just might

Have sung enough poems

That Fred starts to know ‘ems

And maybe be cured of his fright.

Today I told Papa and Dad

That every night I simply had

The happiest times

Singing Fred nursery rhymes

But they told me that I had turned mad.

Last night I was eating my snack

Of crackers all nice in a stack

I dropped one and said,

“Come eat it, dear Fred!”

And thought I heard purring come back!

I quietly whisper, “Fred, why

Are you always so terribly shy?

We could be a team

If you had self esteem!”

But all that I heard was a sigh.

Decided to put by my feet

A pencil and note and a sheet

‘What is it you fear?

Just draw it right here!’

And maybe someday we can meet.

Incredibly to my delight

Fred answered my note from last night

He drew himself hiding

From fluorescent lighting

And wrote that the world is too bright!

At school there was show and share

I brought them a tuft of Fred’s hair

Ben said it was staged

Then I got enraged

And sent to the principal’s chair.

So Papa and Dad sat me down

And gave me a parental frown

“Oh please don’t resist,"

Fred doesn’t exist!

And you are just being a clown.”

That night I sat on my rug

My blankie was so very snug

I cried and I said,

“I’m sad, my dear Fred.”

But I wasn't expecting a hug.

Like a rocket, I jumped in the air

I couldn’t believe he was there!

I gave a loud shout

“Oh Fred! You came out!”

And I think I gave him a scare.

Now Fred and I always hang out

And I really don’t have any doubt

That someday he might

Exist in the light

But for now...I don’t know what else rhymes with “out.”