Poetically Yours - Things are different now

Welcome to Poetically Yours. This segment highlights poets from northern Illinois. Today’s episode features Carol Obertubbesing.

Obertubbesing grew up in Union City, New Jersey and saw the New York skyline every day of her life until she left. In 1969, she became part of the first coed class at Princeton University. She said that was the defining event of her life.

The Princeton Alumni Weekly published an article she wrote about her experience as one of the first women to attend Princeton. She returned to Princeton almost every year for reunions and other events and now serves as Regional Vice President for the Class of 1973. In 2019, she organized a national conference held in Chicago to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Undergraduate Coeducation at Princeton. Last year, the University gave her the Distinguished Service to Princeton Award.

Obertubbesing has served on the Board of the Woodstock Folk Festival since 1993 and has organized the festival’s virtual performances for the past few years.

She’s worked in public tv and radio. She was the director of Outreach at WGBH, and at PBS she was the associate director of the Elementary and Secondary Service. She said she is an avid listener of public radio. This poem is called “WHEN THE ABSURD BECOMES REAL.” Obertubbesing wrote this on the March 23 this year, which marked the 250th Anniversary of the day when Patrick Henry was said to have given his “Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death” speech. She sent this to WNIJ to use as a complement to this week’s Uncertainty Series.

The sun rose in the west today

The trout flew across the sky

The robin swam through the sea

I used to think “when pigs fly” was the sign of an optimist

But now this topsy-turvy world brings fear and despair

Where did my country go?

A land where those who help are fired

Where it is ok to allow children to die

Where peace means rewarding the aggressor

A place where science is discarded

Where journalists are silenced

Where protesters are sent to jail

A country where freedom of speech results in deportation

Where oligarchs are above the law

Where judges’ rulings are ignored

Once these were things that happened in other lands

Our country fought against them

Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness were not just for the privileged

Can this be our world?

Do we bow down to a king?

Does money triumph over law?

I say no!

Let us speak out and take action

If necessary, we must fight

Truth demands courage

Justice demands vigilance

Freedom demands resistance