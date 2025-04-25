Helping students plan for the future | Teachers' Lounge Radio Show

In case you didn’t know, our podcast Teachers’ Lounge is also on the radio! We’ve got all the interviews with Illinois teachers and education stories you love -- along with exclusive segments -- in a monthly, hour-long show on WNIJ.

On this episode, Chris Mrofcza! He’s a school counselor at Hiawatha High School.

We had a great conversation about the unique role school counselors play, from helping students consider their future and what career they want to pursue to providing meaningful mental health support to students in need.

Also, we’ve got something a little bit different. We’re talking with Ed Hajim . He's the former Chairman of the Board at the University of Rochester in New York. He’s also a retired Wall Street executive.

Ed had an extremely challenging childhood. And he had to figure out what the heck he was going to do with his life? What did he care about? What did he want? How could he get there? And who could help?

Now, Ed wants to help other people, particularly students, figure out who they are and how to make plans in a world that feels like it’s changing faster than ever. That’s why he wrote his book “ Island of the Four Ps ”

On top of all that, we see what’s going on with our student correspondents! They’re students we’ll talk with on every episode of Teachers’ Lounge. This spring, we’re following a group of students in Somonauk High School’s FFA program!

If you’ve never listened before, our show is based on an idea -- we’ve all had teachers in our lives who shaped who we are. And we want to hear about the teachers who inspired you. Every educator we have on Teachers’ Lounge, whether teacher, coach, counselor, or professor, is nominated by our listeners.

So, tell us about the person who comes to your mind. Shoot us an email and nominate an educator at teacherslounge@niu.edu and they could be on the show!

Don’t worry – the podcast hasn’t gone anywhere. You can still catch episodes every other Friday on WNIJ.org or wherever you get podcasts.

