An explosion of artists will saturate Rockford this weekend

Rockford’s biannual gallery walk gives the community the opportunity to check out area businesses, meet artists and shop.

ArtScene takes place in the spring and fall. This tradition started almost four decades ago. Mary McNamara Bernsten, the executive director of the Rockford Area Arts Council, is encouraging the community to go to the Spring ArtScene with the intention of buying something.

“It could be a small something,” she added. “It could be a very large something, but the idea of ArtScene is to purchase artwork. Artists are very cognizant of how they price their work during ArtScene. Many times, it's much more affordable than it would be if it was not ArtScene.”

McNamara Bernsten said the event represents a mass of creatives.

“So," she said, "when you go to a place like Scavenged Parts, Antiques and Oddities — "they're a new business over at near Charles Street, the beginning of Charles Street towards the city center — you're going to find really unique, wild, funky things for purchase.”

Dozens of venues will host artists and their works. Some include Kith and Kin Art Collective, RealBeautifulYou and the Nordic Cultural Center.

The gallery walk takes place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, April 25 and from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 26. The venue map can be found at artsforeveryone.com.

