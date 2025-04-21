Plant sale in Kirkland opens on Tuesday, funds support food programs

Rooted for Good is celebrating the start of growing season with a plant sale on Tuesday. They will be selling annuals, perennials and fruit and vegetable seedlings all spring from their Kirkland greenhouse.

The nonprofit runs community gardens, food pantries and a working farm. They run programs for adults with developmental disabilities and youth, offering horticultural and farm-based trainings and experiences.

Courtesy of Rachel Colwell, Rooted for Good Inside Rooted for Good Kirkland's greenhouse.

Rachel Colwell is a lead grower at Rooted for Good. She says the greenhouse is a special place.

“When we have the plant sale, the funds will go back into these groups and back into rooted for good, and they the groups will that come to the farm, they all help put on the plant sale as well. So they they are all involved with getting all of the plants ready and getting the greenhouses ready”

Courtesy of Rachel Colwell, Rooted for Good Plants inside Rooted for Good Kirkland's greenhouse.

Colwell also says it’s special for the nonprofit to provide community members with vocational training on site.

“The crew helps us with all the greenhouse goings on. They'll help us fill pots and trays, help us with transplanting. Just this week, actually, they all got to pick plants that they got to put in a pot of their choice, and those will be available for retail as well. So it's good. They're a good crew.”

The greenhouse will be open through the end of June. There will also be a spring open house in early May, which features music and a free hot dog lunch.