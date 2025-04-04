Perspective: A secret affair

There are certain things you find out after your parents die. And some of these things are not very savory. Like the other day I was cleaning one of the basement’s closets and I found out my mom had an affair. Specifically with Pyrex and Corningware…If I found one piece of Pyrex or Corningware, I found at least eight. Bowls, pots, canisters, a loaf pan. You name it and I found it.

I couldn’t believe it. Of course, I have to admit that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. I not only have some of my mom’s Corningware and Pyrex pieces, I also have succumbed to Snapware. Snapware is truly a marvel. For the uninitiated, Snapware is made by the same people who make Pyrex and Corningware. And it has these lids that you can write on. So now there’s no question about how long those leftovers have been taking up residence in the fridge. The lids snap on really tight and I had one container fall out of the refrigerator, it didn’t break and there were no leaks. It’s impressive. If all things could work this well…

They’re not fancy, but they are dependable. Kinda like me and ma, not fancy, but dependable.

I’m Rosie Klepper and that’s my perspective.