Overwhelmed by REAL ID updates, Illinois DMVs remind patrons of their options

Northern Public Radio | By Amarion Weathersby
Published April 3, 2025 at 12:14 PM CDT
Illinois Secretary of State's office

The Office of the Illinois Secretary of State is advising some residents that obtaining a REAL ID can wait, as their facilities and website are currently overwhelmed with requests.

The surge in applications is in response to a federal mandate set to take effect on May 7 2025, which will require individuals age 18 and older to present a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or state issued ID to board domestic flights or enter secure federal buildings.

These cards can be identified by a star in the upper right corner. However, state officials emphasize that obtaining a REAL ID is optional for residents who already possess a valid U.S. passport.

To help alleviate the backlog of applications, state officials have also opened a walk-in, REAL ID-only supercenter in Chicago.

For more information on the REAL ID process, required documents, and alternative identification options, residents are encouraged to visit the Illinois Secretary of State’s website.
Amarion Weathersby
Amarion Weathersby is a spring intern in the WNIJ newsroom. He studies journalism at Northern Illinois University.
