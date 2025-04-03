Overwhelmed by REAL ID updates, Illinois DMVs remind patrons of their options

The Office of the Illinois Secretary of State is advising some residents that obtaining a REAL ID can wait, as their facilities and website are currently overwhelmed with requests.

The surge in applications is in response to a federal mandate set to take effect on May 7 2025, which will require individuals age 18 and older to present a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or state issued ID to board domestic flights or enter secure federal buildings.

These cards can be identified by a star in the upper right corner. However, state officials emphasize that obtaining a REAL ID is optional for residents who already possess a valid U.S. passport.

To help alleviate the backlog of applications, state officials have also opened a walk-in, REAL ID-only supercenter in Chicago.

For more information on the REAL ID process, required documents, and alternative identification options, residents are encouraged to visit the Illinois Secretary of State’s website.