Return to Hola
WNIJ Hola
Hola es su centro para mantenerse informado, compartir ideas y conectarse con recursos. (Hola is your hub to stay informed, share ideas, and connect with resources in northern Illinois.)

Student activists say 'keep going' in push for ceasefire, amid Israel’s renewed bombing for Gaza and Trump’s attack on protestors

Northern Public Radio | By Maria Gardner Lara
Published March 28, 2025 at 3:46 PM CDT
Maria Gardner Lara

Israel’s renewed bombardment of Gaza and the Trump Administration targeting of Palestinian student protestors on American college campuses has spurred actions across the country.

Sarah Salem, a Northern Illinois University graduate student is a constant presence on her campus and on Rockford’s streets calling for an end to Israel’s occupation and bombing of Gaza.

“You just have to keep going,” Salem said. “It doesn't really feel like I've been doing this for a long time. It's like the oppression that we're seeing is never ending.”

Salem encouraged folks who took part in the march to continue to show up, especially as the Trump Administration targets noncitizens for their activism under President Donald Trump.

“We are not at risk as US citizens,” she said “not the way that other people are.” And the only way that things are ever going to get better is if we keep doing what we're doing.”

A Columbia University graduate student and green card holder Mahmoud Khalil continues to challenge his deportation in courts after being detained for his involvement in campus protest held last spring calling for a ceasefire and an end to Israel’s occupation of Palestine.

Rockford’s weekend protest also called for an end to Trump’s mass deportation plan.

Anna Rinaldo of Rockford said her through line whether protesting Israel’s military campaign in Gaza or deportations in the U.S. is children.

“So, the fact that some people are looking past that somehow and dehumanizing immigrant populations and the Palestinians, even the children, that blows my mind,” she said.” And for me, that's my line that I cannot cross. When children are involved like this and to such a high number of them - I'm done.”

Images of injured and dead Palestinian children have re-emerged since Israel broke the ceasefire. Protestors say the U.S. is complicit in Israel’s military assault on Gaza, as it provides billions in military funding to Israel.
Tags
WNIJ News Rockford for Palestine
Maria Gardner Lara
A Chicago native, Maria earned a Master's Degree in Public Affairs Reporting from the University of Illinois Springfield . Maria is a 2022-2023 corps member for Report for America. RFA is a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and communities. It is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, a nonprofit journalism organization. Un residente nativo de Chicago, Maria se graduó de University of Illinois Springfield con una licenciatura superior en periodismo de gobierno.
See stories by Maria Gardner Lara