Inside the snow globe: Putting Edith back in the Farnsworth House | Under Rocks podcast
One of the world’s most precious architectural gems rests on the banks of the Fox River in northern Illinois. Maybe you’ve seen the Edith Farnsworth House in Plano: It’s a mid-century glass and steel marvel designed and constructed by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe. The Under Rocks team got a chance to visit and learn more about the woman who commissioned her glass get-away in the woods, Edith Farnsworth.
Thanks to our wonderful hosts at the Edith Farnsworth House, Kristen Lochner, Scott Mehaffey, Arianna Kiriakos, and of course, our excellent tour guide, John Palmatier.
Where should the Under Rocks team head next? Let us know at rocks@niu.edu.