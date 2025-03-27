© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Inside the snow globe: Putting Edith back in the Farnsworth House | Under Rocks podcast

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt,
Jason CregierSusan Stephens
Published March 27, 2025 at 12:30 PM CDT
The four seasons at the Edith Farnsworth House, Plano, Ill.
Clockwise, from upper left: Spencer Tritt, Marco 2000, Jack E. Boucher, and Victor Grigas
/
WNIJ, Flickr, Library of Congress, and Wikimedia
The four seasons at the Edith Farnsworth House, Plano, Ill.

One of the world’s most precious architectural gems rests on the banks of the Fox River in northern Illinois. Maybe you’ve seen the Edith Farnsworth House in Plano: It’s a mid-century glass and steel marvel designed and constructed by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe. The Under Rocks team got a chance to visit and learn more about the woman who commissioned her glass get-away in the woods, Edith Farnsworth.

1 of 5  — IMG_7634.JPG
2 of 5  — IMG_7633.JPG
3 of 5  — IMG_7631.JPG
4 of 5  — IMG_7607.JPG
5 of 5  — IMG_7609.JPG

Thanks to our wonderful hosts at the Edith Farnsworth House, Kristen Lochner, Scott Mehaffey, Arianna Kiriakos, and of course, our excellent tour guide, John Palmatier.

Where should the Under Rocks team head next? Let us know at rocks@niu.edu.
Tags
WNIJ News Under RocksEdith Farnsworth House
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
Jason Cregier
Jason is WNIJ's host of "Morning Edition".
See stories by Jason Cregier
Susan Stephens
Susan is an award-winning reporter/writer at her favorite radio station. She's also WNIJ's Perspectives editor, Under Rocks contributor, and local host of All Things Considered.
See stories by Susan Stephens
