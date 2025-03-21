A Morris teacher who came home to continue the legacy of the teachers who inspired her | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On our show today, Andrea Gustafson! She’s an English teacher, speech team coach, and director of the theater program at Morris Community High School.

Morris is also her hometown, so it’s been meaningful to build a career at the same school she went to and continue the legacy of the teachers who inspired her.

“I tell my speech classes, I literally took speech in this room,” she said. “For those of you sitting there nervous and scared, I was that kid.”

Andrea has a real passion for theater and speech. But, sometimes, it’s a little bit difficult to pitch students on why they should join the speech team.

“I always laugh, because when you when you describe speech to a person, it sounds horrible,” she said. “You get up early on a Saturday and put on a suit and give speeches, which is like the No. 1 fear of people.”

We also talk about theater, the importance of the community supporting school performances, and much more…

SHOW NOTES

Educator in this episode:

Andrea Gustafson

Stories in this episode:

