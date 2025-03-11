A Dixon art center is making room for high school student creations

An art center in Dixon is adding a different type of exhibit to its repertoire.

The Next Picture Show is looking for high school students to submit their work for an upcoming exhibition.

Jazmin Martinez is the assistant director at the gallery. She said she graduated high school four years ago.

“And I felt like there really wasn't some place where high school students could, you know, present their artwork and have a space that they feel really comfortable in sharing,” Martinez said. “So, we really wanted to provide that space for students.”

Glenn Bodish, an associate professor and gallery director at Sauk Valley Community College, will judge the competition.

“And we thought he would be perfect, because if artists, student, artists are deciding to continue their education in the area,” she said, “they might meet him and kind of have classes with him.”

Martinez said this exhibition would be set up like other TNPS displays. Artists can submit three pieces and will have an opportunity to sell their works. The gallery would get 25% of the sales.

All art forms are accepted. The entry form is available at the TNPS website. The deadline is March 14.

“There is some wiggle room with that though," Martinez added, "because we don't actually hang that show until March 25, so we just wanted to make sure if there's any kind of trickling in students or teachers who want to enter, just please reach out through email to director at next picture show or assistant at next picture show.”

The show opens March 26th. An opening reception takes place March 28th.