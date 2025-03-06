Perspective: Get informed, then vote!

We all know that the number of people who vote in local elections is small. That fact came into sharp focus for me when I learned that in 2021, fewer than 4,000 people voted in the DeKalb election. Which means that as few as about 2,000 people, a mere five percent of our city’s population, made some important decisions for everyone else.

The people who opted not to vote gave a tiny minority the decisive voice about what happens in our city, schools, parks, businesses, the library. Places that we value, that affect our daily lives.

A local election is coming up on April 1. Early voting starts on March 7. There’s time to become an informed voter, to learn about the candidates and the issues. Read the Daily Chronicle and listen to WNIJ. Both are doing excellent reporting.

You can also attend a forum this Sunday afternoon at DeKalb Public Library, when candidates for DeKalb mayor, city clerk, school board and township supervisor will answer audience questions. The event begins at 1:45. More information is available at wnij.org, where a recording of the event will be posted.

It would be great to see more voters head to the polls for this election. But we need to become informed voters. Take the time to learn what the candidates think and what they value, and then compare that to what’s important to you.

I’m Deborah Booth and that’s my perspective.



