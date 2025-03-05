Perspective: You want privacy with that?

We're well into a particularly dreaded time of year. Ah, yes. It's time to pay 2024 taxes.

According to a 2023 report from an ad hoc Congressional committee, “Big Tax Prep has recklessly shared tens of millions of taxpayers’ sensitive personal and financial data...for years in what appears to represent a violation of taxpayer privacy laws.”

That’s pretty scathing.

Think about this: the instant you open that commercial tax package and start uploading your data, you may be risking the loss of your financial privacy.

It has me thinking about going back to the twentieth century and filing on paper!

Fortunately, Congress and the Internal Revenue Service are rolling out a remedy.

This year, it’s now possible for taxpayers in twenty-five states (including Illinois and Wisconsin) to file directly with the IRS – for free.

The process will forever be (dare I say) taxing. But at least we’re getting some privacy protections with the new IRS Direct File program. I suppose we can call that......progress.

I'm Scott Summers, and that is my perspective.

