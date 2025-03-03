The march towards spring in northern Illinois

As we slowly transition from winter to spring in northern Illinois, we may experience wild temperature swings, thunderstorms, snow and rain showers.

WNIJ Morning Edition host Jason Cregier and 13-WREX meteorologist John Jurgens discuss the variable calamity that we refer to as the early days of spring in the Midwest.

Jurgens says there's a good chance of soaking rains this week, but also a cold front that could bring some snow showers as well before the week's end.

The rain will be needed, because precipitation amounts for northern Illinois were lower than average with snow and rain levels both down.

Jurgens then mentions that Severe Weather Preparedness Week begins today and runs through Friday in Illinois.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), 80% of tornadoes in Illinois take place between April 1 and June 30 most years.

With that in mind, Jurgens says now is a good time to get your plan in place for how to react to severe weather, whether that be at home, at work or at school.

To hear the full conversation, listen in the link above.

