Perspective: Sunday school

OK, I am picking your brains today. If you went to Sunday School, what do you remember?

I have a few distinct memories from that time. The Sunday School room had lots of wooden Brio trains. I liked hooking the sections together and then pushing the little train cars on the track. What Brio had to do with Christianity, I’ll never know.

Workbooks quizzed us on salient biblical events. I knew about Noah, but after Noah, I was lost. The workbook questions had multiple choice answers, but so evident, I could even get them. For example, the choices might be: ham, dog, orange or Bible.

But my most cherished memory is of Mr. James and Timmy. The lone Mr. James from England was in charge of crowd control in the classroom, over the eight Brio-loving students. Timmy had a particular affinity for the chalkboard erasers resting on the ledge of the green chalkboard. Stealthily, he would pluck one of the erasers from the chalkboard, and in a flash, he would forcefully whip the eraser against the wall, creating not only a loud “thwack,” but also a sizable cloud of chalk dust, causing Mr. James to sneeze. Each time he threw the eraser, Timmy dissolved into peals of laughter. After each sneeze, Mr. James would say, “Don’t throw the eraser against the wall, Timmy.” All I could think was, “what’s a woll?” I had no idea. Oh wait, he means the WALL. Those people in England sure do talk funny.

I’m Rosie Klepper, and that’s my perspective.

