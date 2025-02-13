© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Perspective: Our cruel government

Northern Public Radio | By Deborah Booth
Published February 13, 2025 at 2:52 AM CST
Pixabay, Pixlr

We now have an answer to a question no one was asking before the November election. How much do you need to donate to a future president to be given the power to eliminate agencies, fire government workers and steal the personal data of millions? The answer? $288 million dollars.

 

USAID has been one of Musk’s first projects. The elimination of this program, which has helped millions of people in more than 60 countries, will increase hunger, disease and despair. Though a court has temporarily blocked the move, great damage has already been done.

 

Few would argue that there’s been zero waste at USAID. But the administration did not initiate a review to assess and fix problems. Instead it concocted false stories to vilify and destroy the agency.

 

USAID is an easy target. The people who will suffer with its loss live far away, and important as it is, the soft power of good will is a vague concept to many.

 

But Musk and the president are just getting started. There are more agencies on the chopping block. As a result we will all begin to see an erosion of government services that we take for granted.

 

If the sight of an unelected billionaire gleefully destroying an agency that helps the world’s poorest people makes you cringe, you need to speak up. Join a protest. Call your legislators. Remind them that what’s happening is not what most people voted for.

 

I’m Deborah Booth and that’s my perspective.
Deborah Booth
Deborah Booth retired in Fall 2014 from NIU, where she was the director of External Programs for the College of Visual and Performing Arts.
See stories by Deborah Booth