Perspective: Never mind the conspiracies. I believe in you.

I’ve long been fascinated by the intersection of conspiracy theories and religion.

Indeed, most research on conspiracy shows theorists tend to believe in a higher power, making it more likely they believe we didn’t land on the moon; the earth is flat; COVID-19 was a “plandemic;” contrails in the sky are chemtrails being sprayed by a fleet of government planes; and a band of Hollywood and government elites are harvesting adrenochrome from kidnapped children housed in secret tunnels under the New York City Subway. Phew.

Now, this thinking might have been comical in another era. Sixty years ago, if you thought JFK was killed by a cabal of government agencies or the Mafia, your ideas might not have made it further than the corner barbershop or neighborhood tavern.

Today, though, we have the Internet, global telecommunications, social media. This stuff is dangerous and can influence policy. I can post a rumor about Patrick Mahomes being a Russian agent out to destroy the NFL from within at breakfast, and by lunch the whole world is talking about it. Psssst. . . he’s not really. I just made that up.

Conspiracy theorists also like to be in the know—they feel special because only “they” know the truth. You might hear the same type of language in a pew on a Sunday morning.

Sure, the world IS a mixed-up complicated place. Sometimes it IS easier to think random events ARE being controlled by a new world order than to do some research, dig into a complex scientific or sociological explanation and read a book or two.

If you are one of these “believers,” try this: Take a breath, use your brain and try to recalibrate your belief structure. I believe in you.

I’m Wester Wuori—Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime performance was NOT a satanic ritual—and that’s my Perspective.