Perspective: The price of eggs

Soon after the new regime took power in 2017, with each outrageous statement, bizarre proposal, attempted abuse of power, and act of corruption and malfeasance—and they were legion—critics would remark with bitter sarcasm, “But her emails…,” referring to the losing candidate’s use of a private email server for official communications, an act of questionable judgment that apparently made the eventual winner’s sins seem less unacceptable to the electorate.

As that regime returns to power, the new “But her emails…” will probably be “But the price of eggs…,” because, yes, that is a recurring explanation, or excuse, for making 45 47.

Setting aside the issue of whether or not Americans actually believe in free markets and think presidents do or should control egg prices, what is the price of eggs?

The price of eggs is mass deportations and separated families. The price of eggs is brazen corruption and impunity. The price of eggs is separation of powers. The price of eggs is sanctioned harassment of women, gay, and trans people. The price of eggs is plutocracy. The price of eggs is voter suppression. The price of eggs is declining resources for public education and political manipulation of curricula. The price of eggs is press freedom and tolerance of dissent. The price of eggs is a surge in hate crimes. The price of eggs is consumer protections. The price of eggs is a rapidly heating planet and the, ahem, “natural” disasters it causes.

In postwar Italy, people nostalgic for the fascist regime said, “Well, at least under Mussolini, the trains were on time.” In four years, we’ll see if the price of eggs is appreciably lower and worth what we paid for it.

I’m Taylor Atkins and that’s my perspective