Poetically Yours - A different perspective

From her many years as a reporter, feature writer, and newspaper editor, Loncaric has become a keen observer of life and all things that matter. "I guess the journalist in me gravitates to fresh perspectives on current events," she said. "In this poem, I wanted to honor the reluctant celebrity, Madison, [Wisconsin] Police Chief Shon Barnes. I admired his calm presence and compassionate nature in the midst of a horrible school shooting. In poetry, I often have an opportunity to pay homage to ordinary people who do extraordinary things."

Here's her poem “Another School Shooting.”

The cameras roll.

He has to make

sense of the senseless,

demonstrate eloquence,

when all he would really

like to do is scream in

raw pain at the prospect

of facing survivors,

a shell-shocked public,

at another school shooting.

Not a single moment

to exhale, to shed a tear

even as the death toll

keeps rising in real time.

He is there to soak

up the collective grief,

the overwhelming losses

of the latest school tragedy.

He is there to absorb

the anger, the despair, the immensity of

everyone's sorrow.

He clicks into overdrive

because that is what

he is expected to do.

Where are the prayers

and hugs for the

compassionate

police chief?

Where is the comfort

for the comforter?

A moment of silence,

please, for Madison

Police Chief Shon Barnes,

today's reluctant celebrity.

He will eventually go home

and collapse into the arms

of his wife and children.

Then maybe he can cry.

