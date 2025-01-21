© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Perspective: The Cat-Lecturer

Northern Public Radio | By Tom McBride
Published January 21, 2025 at 10:32 PM CST
Raul Varzar
/
Unsplash

I like cats. They like me. But I'm not a cat-whisperer. I'm a cat-LECTURER.

 

I lecture to my cats all the time, on such subjects as why existence precedes essence, why scientists do not have an unmediated encounter with nature, and why Sylvia Plath is a better poet than Ellen Wheeler Wilcox. The cats like the attention.

 

Most people think that what I have to say is both nonsensical and unimportant. Cats think I'm nonsensical -- but not trivial. I like cats and intend to go on talking to them this way until they start to argue with me on the subject of whether Emily Dickinson or Bob Dylan is the better poet. Then I'll shut up.
Tom McBride
Tom McBride is co-author of the annual Beloit College Mindset List. He is a specialist in Shakespeare. For 42 years he taught at Beloit, where he won an award for excellence in teaching. He also coordinated the Mackey Distinguished Writers' Program and the First Year Initiatives Program.
