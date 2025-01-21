Perspective: The Cat-Lecturer

I like cats. They like me. But I'm not a cat-whisperer. I'm a cat-LECTURER.

I lecture to my cats all the time, on such subjects as why existence precedes essence, why scientists do not have an unmediated encounter with nature, and why Sylvia Plath is a better poet than Ellen Wheeler Wilcox. The cats like the attention.

Most people think that what I have to say is both nonsensical and unimportant. Cats think I'm nonsensical -- but not trivial. I like cats and intend to go on talking to them this way until they start to argue with me on the subject of whether Emily Dickinson or Bob Dylan is the better poet. Then I'll shut up.