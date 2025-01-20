DeKalb City Manager issues statement related to immigration and customs enforcement

Just hours after Donald Trump took the oath of office, DeKalb's city manager issued a statement in relation to local policing and immigration and customs enforcement. President Trump has pledged to implement mass deportations at the start of his second administration.

Nicklas says the statement comes after citizen concerns and inquiries regarding the city of DeKalb's potential role in enforcement.

The statement directs further questions about the policy to the city's police department.

City of DeKalb A statement dated Jan. 20, 2025 signed by DeKalb City Manager Bill Nicklas

Over the weekend, NIU issued a briefing that outlines steps for students, faculty, and staff to take should ICE officials come to campus.

