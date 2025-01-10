Poetically Yours - Nothing lasts forever
Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s poet is Luke Welch.
Welch lives in Rochelle, Illinois. He works as a sign language interpreter and has published many poems in various small press magazines. He regularly reads his work at open mic events in the northern Illinois area. This poem is called "Enough."
That morning,
my head on your chest,
I listened
to your heartbeat
as the sun
chose again
to rise
in the Eastern sky.
Later, we said goodbye,
your eyes, polished river stones,
dark, smooth, shining.
I wish my time
was enough.
I wish my touch
was enough.
My kindness,
my looks,
the poems
I write for you
were enough.
You walk back out
into the world
that will take you
away from me
forever, maybe,
this time.
Even if I never see you again,
I love this world,
if only because you are in it.
If only because now I know
it is the beat of your heart
that draws the sun,
every day,
back into the sky.