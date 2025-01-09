© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Perspective: In-between times

Northern Public Radio | By Deborah Booth
Published January 9, 2025 at 4:48 AM CST
Unsplash

We’re in a strange in-between time, the months after an election and before the start of a new administration. People seem more relaxed — maybe because they’re confident their guy is going to make their lives better and maybe because they’re watching less news and trying not to think about what lies ahead.

 

Unlike the first Trump administration, which started in confusion, this new one seems better prepared to hit the ground running. Cabinet hopefuls await their Senate hearings, no matter that quite of few of them lack experience and oppose the mission of their departments.

 

High on the list of day one priorities is mass deportation for undocumented immigrants. Never mind that this will cause great pain by separating families and will harm the economy.

 

Another top priority is a pardon for many of those convicted after the violent riot at the Capitol. Never mind that the right-wing media, led by the cheerleader-in-chief, rewrote the events of January 6, 2021, and now call it a day of love and the people wielding weapons patriots.

 

This brief hiatus will soon be over. A bare majority of divided Republicans will be forced to make concessions to Democrats to pass laws. A lame duck president will have less clout with his party and followers. Legal challenges will force many rulings to the courts. And the protests will begin.

 

I’m Deborah Booth and that’s my perspective.
Tags
WNIJ News WNIJ PerspectivesDeborah Booth
Deborah Booth
Deborah Booth retired in Fall 2014 from NIU, where she was the director of External Programs for the College of Visual and Performing Arts.
See stories by Deborah Booth