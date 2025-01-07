Poetically Yours - Look around

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s featured poet is Terry Loncaric.

Loncaric lives in Hampshire, Illinois. She said she has three lives: a poet, a journalist, and an educator. And these lives collide through her poetry. Loncaric wrote two poetry books, “Crashing in Velvet” for Finishing Line Press, and most recently, “Poetry in an Age of Panic” for Kelsay Books. She also hosts a monthly open mic of original songs and poetry at Stage Left Cafe in Woodstock.

Here's her poem “Awaken.”

Awaken

Now is not

the time to

hibernate,

to lose faith,

to otherize.

Now is not

the time

to dismiss,

to demonize,

to drop out.

Now is not

the time

to devalue

the power,

the beauty

of one voice.

Now is not

the time

to disappear

inside the

distracting

echo chamber

of dueling truths

and noisy chaos.

Now is the time

to hunker down,

to work harder,

to listen harder,

to find bravery

in beliefs,

to awaken

to the clarity

that is now.

In this moment,

it is time to be

the steady North Star,

to hold high

the principles

of justice for all.

We, the people,

only lose

our power if

we allow others

to unplug it,

if we delegate

our destinies to

political expediency.

Let passion and

purpose be our

guiding

mantras during

this most

challenging

of journeys

in the history

of our planet.



