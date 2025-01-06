Perspective: Check your perspective

This series is called Perspectives, so let's do a thought experiment about perspectives.

Suppose the chief media outlet of our solar system were on Jupiter--call it the JUPITER GAZETTE--and word came in that all the dinosaurs on Earth had been wiped out by an asteroid. This would be big news.

But then suppose the same information came to the major media outlet of The Universe, and Earth is trillions of light years away. They'd decide not to report the story at all--it would be "local news" at best.

Or: the other day I had a paper cut and last week I stubbed my toe. Neither event made the news. Catastrophe is a matter of perspective.

I'm Tom McBride, and that's mine.