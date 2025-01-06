© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Perspective: Check your perspective

Northern Public Radio | By Tom McBride
Published January 6, 2025 at 9:57 PM CST
Pixabay

This series is called Perspectives, so let's do a thought experiment about perspectives.

 

Suppose the chief media outlet of our solar system were on Jupiter--call it the JUPITER GAZETTE--and word came in that all the dinosaurs on Earth had been wiped out by an asteroid. This would be big news.

 

But then suppose the same information came to the major media outlet of The Universe, and Earth is trillions of light years away. They'd decide not to report the story at all--it would be "local news" at best.

 

Or: the other day I had a paper cut and last week I stubbed my toe. Neither event made the news. Catastrophe is a matter of perspective.

 

I'm Tom McBride, and that's mine.
Tags
WNIJ News WNIJ PerspectivesTom McBride
Tom McBride
Tom McBride is co-author of the annual Beloit College Mindset List. He is a specialist in Shakespeare. For 42 years he taught at Beloit, where he won an award for excellence in teaching. He also coordinated the Mackey Distinguished Writers' Program and the First Year Initiatives Program.
See stories by Tom McBride