© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NIU football leaving MAC for Mountain West Conference, pending board approval

Northern Public Radio | By Peter Medlin
Published January 6, 2025 at 2:10 PM CST
Northern Illinois University
Peter Medlin
Northern Illinois University

On Tuesday, Northern Illinois University’s Board of Trustees will vote on whether NIU's football team will leave the Mid-American Conference, or MAC.

NIU accepted a football-only invitation to the Mountain West Conference. But the university needs board approval, because joining the conference costs a $2 million membership fee, payable in installments.

Board documents say costs to transition to the Mountain West will be “primarily” offset by an expected increase in revenue from things like multimedia rights and ticket sales. It says they do not plan to use existing institutional funds to pay for the transition.

Conference realignment has become common in college football and NIU says this gives them the opportunity not just to increase revenue, but also to grow its football brand.

If approved, the Huskies would join the Mountain West in 2026. It’s unclear, at this point, which conference NIU’s other sports would compete in.
Tags
WNIJ News IllinoisNorthern Illinois UniversityNIUMAC football
Peter Medlin
Peter joins WNIJ as a graduate of North Central College. He is a native of Sandwich, Illinois.
See stories by Peter Medlin