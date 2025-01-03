Some of our best education stories of 2024 | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

Happy New Year! But before we get too far into 2025, I want to take one more look back at 2024. We’ve already shared some of our favorite conversations of this past year, but Teachers’ Lounge is even more than the interviews we have with educators you nominate.

This show is also a platform for the in-depth education reporting we produce at WNIJ.

And when we ask you for nominations – we also always ask for you to send story ideas to teacherslounge@niu.edu. And you do! We’ve covered a lot of those story ideas here on the show!

So, today we’re going to revisit a few of the stories that stuck out to us this year. Some of them are very serious, some are uplifting or even fun. But I think they’re all important.

SHOW NOTES

Stories in this episode:

· A guide to Individualized Education Plans (IEPs) & 504 Plans for Illinois families

· Why many Illinois speech therapists say it's hard to see a future in the field they love

· What college options do students with intellectual disabilities have in Illinois?

· Illinois teachers paddle & learn about watersheds on the Rock River

· How people in Illinois prisons lead peer-led civics education courses on voting rights

· How do Illinois schools actually use standardized test data?

· Community college students have less access to research experiences. Waubonsee students say it puts them on a path to success.

· A 'Universal Newborn Support System' is coming to Winnebago County. How can it help new families?

· 'This is home': The final days of NIU's Lorado Taft Field Campus

· Rockford Public Schools social workers say a lack of support is hurting students, and left many without services

