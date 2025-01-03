Poetically Yours - Thinking differently about the new year
Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s featured poet is Judy Cummings.
Cummings is a teacher, a member of the Illinois State Poetry Society, Poets & Patrons, and Rockford Writers' Guild. In this week’s poem, she is urging everyone to think differently about the transition into the new year. Here’s her poem “New Year’s."
New Year's
I say not
New Year's
not again;
let's stop
Until the earth
can breathe again,
let's stop.
'til UAV's
cease from the skies
'til we can help
each child to rise.
'til we see clearly
eye-to-eye,
let's stop.
There's nothing
new in hate and fear,
yet grievance lures us
year to year.
'Til peace
rings true,
what's new,
New Year?
If it rings not,
Let's stop.