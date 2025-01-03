© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Poetically Yours - Thinking differently about the new year

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published January 3, 2025 at 12:37 PM CST
Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s featured poet is Judy Cummings.

Cummings is a teacher, a member of the Illinois State Poetry Society, Poets & Patrons, and Rockford Writers' Guild. In this week’s poem, she is urging everyone to think differently about the transition into the new year. Here’s her poem “New Year’s."

New Year's

I say not
New Year's
not again;
let's stop

Until the earth
can breathe again,
let's stop.

'til UAV's
cease from the skies
'til we can help
each child to rise.
'til we see clearly
eye-to-eye,
let's stop.

There's nothing
new in hate and fear,
yet grievance lures us
year to year.

'Til peace
rings true,
what's new,
New Year?

If it rings not,
Let's stop.

 

 
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
