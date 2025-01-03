Poetically Yours - Thinking differently about the new year

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s featured poet is Judy Cummings.

Cummings is a teacher, a member of the Illinois State Poetry Society, Poets & Patrons, and Rockford Writers' Guild. In this week’s poem, she is urging everyone to think differently about the transition into the new year. Here’s her poem “New Year’s."

New Year's

I say not

New Year's

not again;

let's stop

Until the earth

can breathe again,

let's stop.

'til UAV's

cease from the skies

'til we can help

each child to rise.

'til we see clearly

eye-to-eye,

let's stop.

There's nothing

new in hate and fear,

yet grievance lures us

year to year.

'Til peace

rings true,

what's new,

New Year?

If it rings not,

Let's stop.



