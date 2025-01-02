Perspective: Ready...Set...Go!

I wander around the house on New Year’s Day packing up the holiday. My brain, never resting ponders the coming year with interest. I whisper back, “quiet,” let me have this day to linger here, in the present, let me complete the tasks of dismantling holiday. Of course this works for short periods and then the whisper sneaks back in under the disguise of organization.

I reflect on the task of putting away and letting go of tattered worn items. I found myself thinking about my journey from childhood to the woman I am today. It’s perplexing. The research around the long-term impact of childhood trauma is true. So, I should be crippled by the experience of what I endured. However, I am determined to live life to the fullest in service to myself and others.

Make no mistake, I didn’t get here on my own. The support from those closest to me mattered. Now, I see the road ahead, not as one littered with the past, rather as one open and wide with possibilities. I cannot fully express how grateful I am for this. I am not fearful, I am faithful.

My past has prepared me for this time. I am ready to do whatever it takes to navigate the next four years. I feel strong, humbled, and ready to protect those I love and my country. I don’t know what 2025 will bring. However, I know my entire life has been in training for this moment.

I am ready and I am ready and I am fully ready.

I’m Lou Ness and that’s my perspective.