A new grant will be available for some DeKalb County area nonprofits

Grant applications are open for DeKalb area 501 (c) (3) nonprofits that need certain structural updates.

Jolene Willis is the grants and community initiatives director for the DeKalb County Community Foundation. She said the Build the Future grant is a mission that the foundation has had for a while. The money came from another grant program.

“We split off that over $20,000 facet of the Community Needs Program into the Build the Future grant program," she said, "so we could be more transparent in our intent, and in our guidelines and purpose and all that. So, it's not as confusing for applicants.”

She explained what the up to $100,000 grant could cover.

“The Build the Future Program really is for those big capital building projects,” she said. “So, the major infrastructure needed for them to carry out their mission or to serve their constituents.”

Willis also added that it is for an existing building expansion or work on a building that is new to the nonprofit.

Willis said this grant will only be offered once a year. The Community Needs grant is offered twice a year.

Details for the Build the Future Program can be found on the foundation website. Grant information can be received by contacting the foundation's staff.

