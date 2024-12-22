Perspective: Farewell to '24

Well, friends, it has been a long and fast year. Once again, the soul of our nation was tested. Political divides deepened, leading to the re-election of one of the most controversial figures in modern history, despite multiple felony convictions. A sitting president withdrew from the race, leaving his vice president—the first African American and Indian American woman to lead a major party ticket—just three months to mount her campaign.

The aftermath of the Dobbs decision brought stark realities for women and families, though millions of voters moved to protect abortion access. Wars in Palestine and Ukraine escalated, with devastating death tolls. Record-breaking natural disasters underscored the urgency of addressing climate change. Prices soared—have you bought eggs lately? Meanwhile, artificial intelligence emerged as both a groundbreaking innovation and a looming existential threat.

Yet, there were also moments of hope and triumph. Mexico elected its first woman president. A breakthrough in Alzheimer’s testing offered new possibilities. The Paris Olympics brought the world together in celebration. Women’s sports reached new heights, with basketball and tennis captivating fans like never before. Rare celestial events graced the skies and our imaginations, and humanity made strides toward returning to the moon.

As we close this year, let’s take time to reflect on what we’ve gained and lost, struggled with and overcome. Let’s also consider how we can create a more connected, compassionate, and engaged community in 2025. Let’s take the bold path, not to continue stagnant in our tribes but to proceed with open arms and minds in the hopes of building up our national community.

I am Joseph Flynn and that is my perspective. Happy holiday and much love and respect to everyone.