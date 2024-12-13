South Beloit church overflows with local celebration of La Virgen de Guadelupe

Communities across the country and the world celebrated Mexico’s patron saint, La Virgen de Guadelupe. Among them were the congregation of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in South Beloit.

Dancers performed in homage to La Virgen de Guadelupe with bells attached to their dresses.

Music is also a key part of the celebration.

Three young men lead a portion of the serenade to La Virgen De Guadelupe. Some folks sat quiet in reflection, others sang along, as kids fiddled in their seats

Husband and wife Felix and Patricia’s family were the main sponsors and organizers for this year’s celebration.

“Folks across the world celebrate her and we remind ourselves that she is with us for the good times and the bad times,” Felix said.

The church is located about half a mile from the Wisconsin/Illinois state line. The pews were filled, leaving folks to stand in the entryway of the church.

“This place is about to bust, since there’s so many people,” he said.

He said this church is popular since it was the first to establish Spanish language masses in the area and was only church to celebrate La Virgen de Guadelupe. But over the years, congregations have followed suit.

This is an evening service, which is a duplicate from the homage that began at 4 in the morning.

Patricia said that’s when they first sing Las Mañanitas, the traditional birthday song.

“For me we're like waking her up with song,” she said, “so that she’s content on her day. Just like when we sing the birthday song to anyone else. She deserves it and so much more.”

The song includes references to a new dawn, birds singing and the moon tucked away.

Felix said his adoration of La Virgen de Guadelupe was passed on to him from his parents and elders.

“They always told me that she is our mother and she will always protect us, no matter where we go,” he said. “We're communities that come from outside of this country. We always have her with us – hand in hand.”

He say his favorite part of the celebration is when the image of the Virgen De Guadelupe first enters the sanctuary.

"I play tough during that moment, because i really feel the urge to cry because I'm overwhelmed with memories and emotions,” he said.

After mass, folks gather at the church hall for tamales, and traditional treats.