WNIJ and NIU STEAM are partnering to create “The Sound of Science,” a weekly series explaining important science, technology, engineering and math concepts using sound. The feature will air at 1:04 p.m. Fridays as a lead-in to Science Friday.The Sound of Science is made possible by Ken Spears Construction

The Sound of Science - 'Vital Importance of Earth's Ocean Currents'

Northern Public Radio | By Jasmine Carey,
Christina Swartz
Published December 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM CST
NIU STEAM
eric1207cvb - stock.adobe.com
/
751457076
The Sound of Science

WNIJ's STEAM team took us aboard their deep-sea diving vessel and answered a listener's question on the impact of a theoretical catastrophic halting of Earth's essential ocean currents.

Jasmine: Hi, I'm Jasmine.

Chrissy: I'm Chrissy.

Jasmine: We're from NIU STEAM and...

Chrissy: You're listening to The Sound of Science on WNIJ.

Mike [pre-recorded]: Hi, it's Mike from Naperville. My question is what would happen to the Earth if the oceans stopped having their currents. How much would that affect our life?

Jasmine: Another great question from Mike out of Naperville. We talk about ocean levels a good deal but how do their currents affect us?

Chrissy: The Earth's currents operate as a global circulation system that work like a series of interconnected conveyor belts transporting heat, nutrients, debris, and marine life around the World. lf we simplify things, there are 4 main components: the Gulf Stream originating in the Gulf of Mexico, the Kuroshio Current in the Philippines, the Antarctic Circumpolar Current that surrounds Antarctica, and the North Atlantic Deep Water currents.

Jasmine: Ocean currents significantly impact our planet by regulating global climate patterns and distributing heat, preventing extreme temperature fluctuations, and unpredictable weather. They also distribute sediment and nutrients along coastlines, where changes could lead to severe erosion and flooding, affecting coastal infrastructure. Without the currents, sea levels and environmental conditions would lose their predictability challenging all planetary life.

Chrissy: The currents help distribute nutrients and minerals around the Globe preserving ocean chemistry, marine productivity, and marine populations that rely on migration. Population declines and even extinction would be observed as resource availability, reproduction, and the homeostatic requirements of marine species would be compromised. Water toxicity would spike as algal blooms became more frequent and severe. World economic catastrophe and a sharp increase in food insecurity would ensue as the fishing industry commercial, private, and cultural would fail and collapse.

Jasmine: You have been listening to The Sound of Science on WNIJ, where you learn something new every day!
Jasmine Carey
Christina Swartz
