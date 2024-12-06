Poetically Yours - Step into a different world

Welcome to WNIJ's Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. Today's segment features poet Richard Holinger.

Holinger is a published author, including his books: Kangaroo Rabbits and Galvanized Fences, a collection of his newspaper columns, and North of Crivitz, a book of poetry focusing on the North Woods and upper Midwest. His work has received three Pushcart Prize nominations, and his essay published in Thread received a “Notable” mention in Best American Essays 2018. Holinger's works have appeared in several different journals.

He lives in the Fox River Valley area west of Chicago. Degrees include a Ph.D. in creative writing from the University of Illinois at Chicago. Today he shares his poem “Nature Walk.”

The burning bush leaves little doubt

of its power to kindle thoughts of God,

mouthpiece speaking to Moses who,

like any one of us, was left gawking

when spoken to by his father

in tongues of flame.

We strolled on by, not giving

much credence to its silent roar

delivering its message sent not

so much in holy writ as written

silently on each brittle mind

to burn there afterward

as we followed the long,

white arrow paving the way

for runners jogging cross-country

into woods and fields and grasses

where nothing and everything

would happen next,

searching for something worth the fire

we started out with, a dry leaf, twig

or pine needle to depend on much

as the grasshopper looks after each

hop for the next best place to land.



