© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Perspective: What is an accent?

Northern Public Radio | By Francisco Solares-Larrave
Published December 6, 2024 at 5:31 AM CST
Pixabay

Listen carefully to what I'm going to say.

I have an accent.

Having an accent marks me. It means I didn't grow up in English, it also means I didn't grow up here. Some folks may find it interesting, others not, but most just notice and don't care. Now, I'm very aware of my accent not just because English is a language full of linguistic booby traps, but also because it makes me stand out, and that's not something I enjoy.

 

I've had a Spanish accent all my life. In the past I made every effort to hide it… and I may have been partly successful. There are still some English words I avoid, and if I need them, I overpronounce them almost theatrically or find any workaround to avoid double Es or double Os.

 

However, lately I've come to a point in which I enjoy my accent. In fact, I find it gives me a story and a background better than anything Hollywood could come up with. I'm proud of my accent and now I don't care if I sound at times like a modern Ricardo Montalbán. Those familiar with that name will understand why.

 

Do you have an accent? Do you know someone who has one? What do you know about them? Have you asked them about their background and story?

 

Try it someday… I guarantee that you'll be surprised.

 

I am Francisco Solares-Larrave, and this is my perspective.
Tags
WNIJ News WNIJ PerspectivesFrancisco Solares-Larrave
Francisco Solares-Larrave
A Guatemalan native, he arrived in the United States in the late eighties on a Fulbright Scholarship to do graduate studies in comparative literature at the University of Illinois in Champaign Urbana. He has been teaching Spanish language, literature and culture at NIU since August 2000, and his main research interests are 19th-century Spanish American literature.
See stories by Francisco Solares-Larrave