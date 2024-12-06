Perspective: What is an accent?

Listen carefully to what I'm going to say.

I have an accent.

Having an accent marks me. It means I didn't grow up in English, it also means I didn't grow up here. Some folks may find it interesting, others not, but most just notice and don't care. Now, I'm very aware of my accent not just because English is a language full of linguistic booby traps, but also because it makes me stand out, and that's not something I enjoy.

I've had a Spanish accent all my life. In the past I made every effort to hide it… and I may have been partly successful. There are still some English words I avoid, and if I need them, I overpronounce them almost theatrically or find any workaround to avoid double Es or double Os.

However, lately I've come to a point in which I enjoy my accent. In fact, I find it gives me a story and a background better than anything Hollywood could come up with. I'm proud of my accent and now I don't care if I sound at times like a modern Ricardo Montalbán. Those familiar with that name will understand why.

Do you have an accent? Do you know someone who has one? What do you know about them? Have you asked them about their background and story?

Try it someday… I guarantee that you'll be surprised.

I am Francisco Solares-Larrave, and this is my perspective.