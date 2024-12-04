© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Perspective: What time is it?

Northern Public Radio | By Tom McBride
Published December 4, 2024 at 8:40 PM CST
Wikimedia/Pixabay/Pixlr

Many years ago, when I was a child, I was addicted to one of the most famous children’s shows in the history of television. This was, of course, the redoubtable Howdy Doody Show.

 

Howdy Doody was a freckle faced dummy who showed up to greet us kids with a great deal of cheer and enthusiasm every afternoon at about 3:30pm Central Time. I learned a lot from watching the Howdy Doody show. I learned that a dummy with a perpetual smile would never age, nor would his smile ever fade. I learned that the mayor of Doodyville was a corrupt old grump by the name of Phineas T. Bluster, and I never trusted politicians again. Above all, I learned the greeting that preceded the beginning of the Howdy Doody show, when a buckskinned guy who actually lived in Scarsdale named Buffalo Bob would ask, “Hey kids, what time is it?”

 

What time is it? I learned to tell time so that I could watch the Howdy Doody Show. I've been addicted to the clock ever since. And ever since the Howdy Doody Show, whenever they told me to show up, I would always do so, and always a little bit early.

 

This is Tom McBride, and that's my perspective.
WNIJ News WNIJ PerspectivesTom McBride
Tom McBride
Tom McBride is co-author of the annual Beloit College Mindset List. He is a specialist in Shakespeare. For 42 years he taught at Beloit, where he won an award for excellence in teaching. He also coordinated the Mackey Distinguished Writers' Program and the First Year Initiatives Program.
