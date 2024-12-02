Submissions are open for a statewide art contest

An annual student art contest is open for submissions. This year students are encouraged to explore a particular sense.

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum and the Illinois State Board of Education annual contest are accepting 3-D art for the first time. This year’s theme is “A Touch of Art.”

Abigail Bussey, the education coordinator at the museum, said this year they wanted students to embrace the concept of the sense of touch in their art.

“It kind of goes in conjunction with some exhibits that we have coming up for 2025," she said, "that really kind of encourage and embrace that sense of tactile, and inclusive displays for museums and art.”

This would include sculptures and other three-dimensional works.

The contest is open to student from kindergarten through 12th grade. The submissions can come from schools, different clubs or other groups. Individual submissions are accepted through the parents. The deadline is Jan.10, 2025. Information can be found at the library’s website or social media pages.

