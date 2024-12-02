Illinois Master Gardeners will celebrate 50th anniversary in 2025

The Master Gardeners are garden enthusiasts who become expert educators after more than 60 hours of training.

Beginning in 1975, the Master Gardener program has helped Illinois residents troubleshoot fruit and veggie growth, lawn care and tree diseases.

State Master Gardener specialist Candice Anderson says their goal is to provide community outreach through educational and volunteer projects.

“Anything we can do," Anderson said. "to help the citizens in Illinois learn to garden and grow things better - that’s our mission.”

Anderson also wishes more people knew about the Master Gardeners –- and the Extension –- as a free, useful resource.

“That's always been our challenge at Extension," Anderson said. "Some will refer to us sometimes as the best kept secrets. Well, we don't want to be that. We want everyone in the state to know what the Illinois Extension is.”

For its 50th anniversary, the Extension office is planning special events both at the regional and county levels.

Anyone in Illinois can contact their local Master Gardeners for free at any time through their county hotline or through the Illinois Extension website.

